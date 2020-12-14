BitTorrent 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.86 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $319.20 million and $36.86 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00865980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00198948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00455440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00156521 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,982,254,527 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.