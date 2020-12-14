BitcoiNote Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 118.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $25,596.88 and approximately $19.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,184,217 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

