Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $269.35 or 0.01406822 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,145.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00103310 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00312018 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002718 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006498 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
