Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $269.35 or 0.01406822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,145.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00103310 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00312018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,599,162 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

