Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $269.35 or 0.01406822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,145.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00103310 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00312018 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002718 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000187 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006498 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000288 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,599,162 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.