Bitball Treasure 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $124,108.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $109.14 or 0.00570057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 37.7% against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $49.11 million and $124,108.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00199304 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00200332 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000275 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003215 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.