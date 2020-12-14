Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biocept will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

