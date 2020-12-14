BidaskClub Upgrades Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtusa by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Virtusa by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

