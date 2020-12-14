BidaskClub Upgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Buy

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.20 on Friday. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,027,000 after acquiring an additional 454,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,556,000 after acquiring an additional 238,525 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,372,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

