BidaskClub Upgrades US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Buy

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $36.20 on Friday. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.
US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
