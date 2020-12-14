BidaskClub Upgrades The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Sell

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.80.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

