BidaskClub Upgrades Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

