BidaskClub Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. National Grid has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is 63.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 888.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 205.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.