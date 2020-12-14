BidaskClub Upgrades Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to “Buy”

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90.
Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.10 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.
