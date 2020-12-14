BidaskClub Lowers AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVRO stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $484.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 602.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 20.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 56.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AVROBIO by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.