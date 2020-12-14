BidaskClub Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

MFG opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

