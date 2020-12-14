BidaskClub Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

KEP opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.