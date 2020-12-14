BidaskClub Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Sell

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $110.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,578.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 30.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 64,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 130.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

