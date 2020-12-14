BidaskClub Downgrades Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) to Sell

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $873.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 51.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

