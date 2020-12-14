BidaskClub Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

