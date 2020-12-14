BidaskClub Downgrades Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Buy

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CZR stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $44,007,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $56,060,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 56,927.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

