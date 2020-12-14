BidaskClub Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,801.20.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,781.77 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,734.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,557.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179 shares of company stock valued at $292,389. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.