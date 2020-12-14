BidaskClub Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALXN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.72.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $120.98 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

