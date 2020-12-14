BidaskClub Downgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
ALXN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.72.
Shares of ALXN stock opened at $120.98 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88.
In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
