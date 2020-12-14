Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.