Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.