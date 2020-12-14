Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polymetal International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

