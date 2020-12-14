Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

