BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stake Cut by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of BeiGene worth $43,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BeiGene by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BeiGene by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE opened at $228.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $1,301,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,206,612.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total value of $420,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,071,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,078 shares of company stock worth $33,445,110 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

