Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $248,000 Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

