Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $763,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 435.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $190.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $196.35.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

