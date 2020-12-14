Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after acquiring an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 84,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 167,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $57.30.

