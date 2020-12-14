Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.