Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock worth $7,596,518 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $171.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.