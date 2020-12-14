Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock worth $2,959,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 35.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.