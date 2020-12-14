Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.25.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $70.14 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.26.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the second quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

