Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Barings BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.77 million, a PE ratio of -229.75 and a beta of 0.71. Barings BDC has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 118.2% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 344,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 42.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

