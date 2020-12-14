Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Banner has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Banner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

