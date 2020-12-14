Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankia, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNKXF. HSBC downgraded shares of Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankia in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Bankia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bankia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Bankia stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Bankia has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Business Banking, and Corporate Center segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, consumer loans, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

