Bank of Ireland Group’s (BKRIY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of BKRIY stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

