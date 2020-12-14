Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.