Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

