Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Hits New 1-Year High at $304.00

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 303.60 ($3.97), with a volume of 768147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.95).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 240.48.

In other Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £39,839.60 ($52,050.69). Also, insider Graham Paterson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £41,850 ($54,677.29).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

