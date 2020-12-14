Baader Bank Reiterates “€17.80” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ)

Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEQ. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.86 ($19.83).

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €17.92 ($21.08) on Thursday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €26.66 ($31.36). The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.00 and its 200 day moving average is €13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

