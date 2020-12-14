B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.
BRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.
Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.01. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.
In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,043 shares of company stock worth $5,375,808. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
