B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $91.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 2.01. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,043 shares of company stock worth $5,375,808. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 17.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

