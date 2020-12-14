Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. Avient also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.48 EPS.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avient from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

