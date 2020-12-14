Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNT opened at $38.63 on Monday. Avient has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $881,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Avient in the third quarter worth $7,996,000.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

