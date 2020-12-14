Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AIAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of AIAGY opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41. Aurubis has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $44.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

