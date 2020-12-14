Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.56.

Athene stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in Athene by 9,018.0% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 55,214,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,722,141,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608,979 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 126.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,600,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 28.7% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,004,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $33,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

