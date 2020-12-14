AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Earns Positive Rating from UBS Group

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.27 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

