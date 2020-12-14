Aspen Group (ASPU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post its Q2 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 15th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASPU opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

