ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €420.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €353.36 ($415.71).

