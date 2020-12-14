ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €395.00 ($464.71) price target on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €292.00 ($343.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €353.36 ($415.71).

