Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Insider Purchases £5,063.64 in Stock

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) insider James Parsons acquired 84,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,063.64 ($6,615.68).
Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ascent Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.42. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.
Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) Company Profile
