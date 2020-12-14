Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Insider Purchases £5,063.64 in Stock

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) insider James Parsons acquired 84,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,063.64 ($6,615.68).

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) stock opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ascent Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.42. The firm has a market cap of £5.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) Company Profile

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

