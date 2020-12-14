Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

